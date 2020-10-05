‘Spun the game on it’s head’ – Hearn heralds trail blazer Taylor ahead of ‘historic’ night

Katie Taylor has transformed professional female fighting much to benefit of women fighters around the world suggests Eddie Hearn.

The Bray sensation was the ultimate amateur trailblazer, going from pretending to be a boy to get fights, to eventually persuading International Olympic Committee to include women’s boxing in the programme for the 2012 Olympics.

The boxing revolutionary, who wants to be known as a sensational boxer rather than a standout female fighter, didn’t stop there and has now transformed the pro game.

Pre Taylor female fighters struggled for spot light and opportunities, but one of Ireland’s greatest ever sports people has brought female boxing to the top of bills and onto PPV cards. There is still arguments about pay parity, but some of Taylor’s opponents have jumped from earning 10,000 to 100,000 and more.

Her success and popularity has also paved the way for a host of other talent to emerge – and according to her promoter Hearn she is the reason Sky and DAZN can broadcast a big night of boxing headlined by three female world title fights.

“This a historic moment,” said Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn.

“A huge night of boxing that will be headlined by not one but three women’s World Title fights. Katie Taylor has spun the game on its head since she turned pro and has paved the way for so many great female fighters. Katie faces the second Mandatory Challenger during her undisputed reign in tough undefeated Spaniard Miriam Gutierrez. This is a major statement from us and our broadcast partners, don’t miss an incredible night on November 14.”

Speaking about Taylor and the November 14 fight night Sky Sport’s Head of Boxing Adam Smith said: “Katie Taylor continues her epic journey as one of the world’s elite boxers on a terrific triple-header of women’s world title action,

“The Irish star displayed grit and determination in a punishing rematch win over Delfine Persoon in Fight Camp, and her renowned skills should also be on show against Miriam Gutierrez.”

The other two world title fights involve Terri Harper in a mandatory defence against Spanish-Norwegian Katharina Thanderz and in a fairy tale story Rachel Ball has a chance to become World Champion against controversial Aussie Ebanie Bridges.