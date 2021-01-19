Spring Homecoming? Eddie Hearn reveals Ireland is an option for potential Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas rematch

Ireland and a massive homecoming could be on the cards for Katie Taylor [17(6)-0] as early as April according to Eddie Hearn.

The Irish sensation’s promoter has revealed the undisputed lightweight world champion will return to the ring in late April.

As previously reported Natasha Jonas [9(7)-1(1)-1] appears to the be the preferred choice of opposition – and it has today emerged Ireland is a potential venue for the Olympic re run.

Ireland doesn’t seem to be the front runner in terms of potential venue, but it was venue dropped as a potential home for the fight by Hearn.

“Your going to see her out at the end of April. She wants those challenges, she wants those big fights, Nathasa Jonas is someone we’ve talked about. I love the fight, hopefully we get crowds back, we could do that in Leeds, Liverpool or even in Ireland,” Hearn told Sky Sports before suggesting Taylor would face the winner of light welterweight undisputed clash between Jessica McCaskill and Cecilia Braekhus in the summer.

“There are still big challenges for her. We are doing the McCaskill Braekhus rematch in early March, I think you’ll see Katie Taylor fight the winner of that fight in the summer. It’s definitely April next for Katie Taylor and we are going to announce that fight in a couple of weeks.”

"I LOVE THE TAYLOR JONAS FIGHT"💪@EddieHearn says @KatieTaylor will return to the ring at the end of April and @TashaJonas has been discussed as a future opponent👊



📖Read more: https://t.co/eVg4wSGhyY pic.twitter.com/AwhhFxd7kG — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) January 19, 2021

The fact a homecoming is being considered in itself is big news and massive progress considering it wasn’t that long ago a much anticipated Irish Taylor fight night had been postponed ‘indefinitely’.

The undisputed lightweight champion has become a Sky Sports and DAZN draw and has attracted crowds in venues in London, Manchester and New York.

However, one of Ireland’s most popular sport stars has yet to fight in her home country.

A fight night at the 3Arena had long been promised by promoter Eddie Hearn but was put off twice before being shelved ‘indefinitely’ – with Taylor’s manager reasoning that he was advised that the climate was “not conducive” to a card in Dublin.

Sky’s boxing head honcho Adam Smith then proposed a festival occasion in Cork, but that idea was never really explored.

There has been no real concrete talk of what would be a momentous occasion since- so today’s comments albeit of a breadcrumb nature will be gobbled up by Irish fans.

In terms of Jonas as an opponent it seems the best option available.

The Liverpool fighter’s famous London 2012 clash with Taylor, a fight that broke Olympic crowd noise records, has always meant she was on the ‘big name’ wish list of the Olympic champion.

The pair have been linked since Jonas elected to join her old rival in the pro ranks, until a surprise defeat to Viviane Obenauf in late 2018 put serious distance between pair and any potential meeting.

However, having shown her world class capabilities when drawing with Terri Harper in a WBC super featherweight Fight Camp hosted world title fight, the 36-year-old seems a legitimate option again.

Jonas said as recent as last week no offer has been lodged, but she can expect contact from Matchroom over the coming weeks.