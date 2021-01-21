Spotlight not sunset – Carl Frampton won’t retire if he beats Herring has big Belfast plans

Defeat Jamel Herring [22(10)-2(1)] in London on February 27 to become Ireland’s first ever three weight world champion and Carl Frampton [28(16)-2(0)]will have the perfect sail off into the sunset moment.

‘The Jackal’ would go out at the very top with his legacy cemented and a great chance of becoming a Hall of Famer.

However, Frampton doesn’t want that to be the final page in his storied fight career.

The 33-year-old Belfast fighter has a desire to bow out in Belfast and would love a Windsor Park farewell.

The soon to be WBO super featherweight world title challenger also feels victory would open the door to some massive fights.

“I’m in the final chapter of my career – but that doesn’t mean, as some seem to assume, that victory over WBO World super-featherweight champion Jamel Herring will signal the end of my days in the ring,” he wrote in his popular Sunday Life Column.

“Would making history by becoming the first Irish fighter and one of only four British fighters to become a three-weight world champion be the perfect way to walk away from boxing? It possibly could be – but, then again, it would be topped by my final fight being in Belfast, and if I take care of business against Herring then the sky’s the limit.”

While another massive Windsor night would appeal, Frampton points a number of big names and fights that would tempt him to fight on.

Vocal American Shakur Stevenson is waiting in the wings, a return to featherweight to fight Josh Warrington is an option as is the rubber match with Leo Santa Cruz.

“The winner of our behind-closed-doors fight on February 27 in London has to make a mandatory defence against unbeaten Shakur Stevenson and that’s a massive fight because he is seen as one of the best of the new generation. A win over Herring would also open up the possibility of a rematch with Josh Warrington or finally having the third fight with Leo Santa Cruz.”