Spike O’Sullivan set for significant Spring showdown

Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan [30(21)-4(3)] looks set to return to the ring in April and looks set for a ‘significant’ fight.

The Cork light middle hasn’t fought since he moved back up to middleweight to fight Jaime Munguia in January of last year.

As a result, many expected to see his name among the list of fighters confirmed to fight in Belgium on March 20.

The majority of The Mahon man’s Celtic Warrior stablemates will populate the 12 Rounds Promotion card and some expected O’Sullivan to appear in a bid to get some rounds.

Speaking on social media coach Pascal Collins revealed that was the initial plan but something bigger has come up.

It turns out ‘Spike’ has a ‘signifigant’ fight set for April.

To everybody Asking about @CWarriorsgym Fighter @spike_osullivan he was Due to return on March 20th in Belgium ! But we have moved him back 3/4 weeks & will have a more significant fight Announced soon !Spike is in Camp & will be travelling g to Belgium alongside his Team Mates☘ pic.twitter.com/TEIiN2OSEd — Packie Collins (@packycollins) February 26, 2021

The 35-year-old was said to be in the running to face his boss Oscar De La Hoya, who has been talking about a ring return and had been linked to Patrick Teixeira.

April seems too soon for any De La Hoya match-up, surely the Hall of Fame Fighter’s return would be announced well in advance – and with Brazilian Teixeira losing his world title to Brian Carlos Castano that bout also looks unlikely.