Something Tszyu – Hogan could fight rising Australian star before Showtime return

A clash with on the up Down Under star Tim Tszyu [16(12)-0] could well be next for Dennis Hogan [28(7)-3(1)-1].

Irish-boxing.com believes the Australian based Kildare man has agreed to fight in a light middleweight world title eliminator on Showtime.

However, travel restrictions are preventing the two weight world title challenger from flying to America to take that opportunity.

Not one to wait around, ‘The Hurricane’ has expressed a willingness to fight in Australia until America becomes an option again – and not one for your routine keep busy bout, Hogan is open to a fight with WBO #2 and recent Jeff Horn defeater Tim Tszyu.

Paul Keegan of DDP Promotions revealed as much earlier in the month, claiming it was an ideal second option.

Keegan did query as to whether it’s a fight Tszyu would take, particularly as he is said to have WBO light middleweight world champion Patrick Teixeira in his sights.

However, it seems the son of fight legend Kosta Tszyu and are looking for Australian based options as getting Brazilian Teizeira to Australia isn’t possible.

Top of their wish list according to ESPN and reports in Australia is Hogan.

Considering the Kildare fighter was controversially beaten against Jaime Munguia in a fight for the title Tszyu is closing in on, the promoters could certainly push for it to be an official eliminator for the man and title ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan also has his sights on.