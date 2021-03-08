“So they need to come with that dough” – Claressa Shields gives unusual reason for Katie Taylor purse demands

Claressa Shields [11(2)-0] is adamant she won’t lose her ass financially if she is to lose it literally.

The American has told Eddie Hearn she wants $1 million to fight Katie Taylor [17(6)-0].

According to the two time Olympic gold medal winner, the purse demand isn’t related to the challenge the Irish sensation represents, nor is it the value she puts on what would be the biggest female fight of all time.

Rather shields wants seven figures if she is to drop down to 147lbs.

Speaking after she made history by becoming the first boxer to be crowned undisputed champion in two different weights, Shields said:

“Katie Taylor is not the worry that sends — the 147 is,” Shields said over the weekend.

“Katie is a great fighter,” she continued before bringing a call out to a new place.

“They gotta pay me a lot of money for me to lose my butt to go down to 147. At the end of the day, I’m a woman and that’s something I love about my body — I might not have no big breasts, but I have a nice butt.”

“And I’ll lose that going to 147, so they need to come with that dough and I’ll be seeing Katie at 147 as long as they come with at least a $1 million. Talk to me nice.”

It’s not a fight Team Taylor have discussed too often. Knowing Taylor’s desire to make history and cement her legacy as the greatest of all time it is a bout the Bray fighter would be interested in.

However, there are plenty of big fights to be had at lightweight and even at 140lbs before a Shields bout has to be explored.

Shields on the other hand is running out of opponents after winning world titles in all three middleweight divisions.

It also has to be noted 147lbs has always been deemed too big for Taylor, who most feel could easily do super feather. When bouts with fighters more akin to fighting at welter have been discussed it comes with a 144lbs caveat.