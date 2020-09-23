Slot Games with the Lowest RTP

It is considered that games that have a low RTP have a shown percentage lower than 94% and though there are reasons for these types of games to be created, there are many people who are unaware of what they are getting themselves into before they begin playing. This can be dangerous and they are significantly reducing their chances of being able to win any cashback. Let’s have a look at some of the lower RTP slot games from the big games developers that we will all recognise the names of – play here.

MegaJackpots Cleopatra from IGT

In February 2015, IGT released this Egyptian and Cleopatra themed slots game which has an RTP of 92%. Though there are plenty of slots with lower RTP percentages available for you to online, this is one of the lowest RTP games from IGT. This is a medium variance slot with an unknown available jackpot. There are three 3 rows and 20 paylines, along with many different exciting extra bonus features, including those of substitution symbols, scatters and free spins. Players love the theme, excitement and high-end graphics of this game so are happy to risk its RTP which is probably the reason that it has a place in the Top100 of the Slot Rank charts. But will Cleopatra be a lucky Queen for you when you play and grant you with a big cash reward for your troubles?

Tales of Egypt from Pragmatic Play

This has been a popular game since its release in March 2016 but it only has an RTP of 91.93%. Though bets can be placed for as little as 20p per spin of the reel on this 5 reel, 20 payline slots game, the level of RTP is risky. However, players enjoy this game because of the interesting theme, the style of which the game is portrayed and the number of bonus features that are available. The most exciting bonus in this game is the Raiding the Pyramid feature which enables a player to be rewarded with free spins and there is then the possibility of winning a sizeable cash prize without having to spend a single penny of your own credit in order to play.

Mega Moolah from Microgaming

Though this has been one of the most popular slot games on the internet since its release, Mega Moolah does not have a high RTP percentage, in fact, it is only 88.12%. Mega Moolah may be well into its second decade of release but it continues to sit well in the Slot Rank charts at number 16. This slots game is a progressive slot and is popular because it has created so many millionaires since it was launched in November 2006. As a medium variance slot, bets can be placed from 1p up to 5p per spin of the reel and there are 25 paylines for you to win on. With bonus features including scatters, wilds and free spins, there are lots of opportunities for you to want to take a risk on the RTP.