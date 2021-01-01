Sligo to Spain – Aaron Gethins added to Celtic Clash 11

Aaron Gethins [4(0)-0] is heading to Spain in January, not to get some sun, but to go to work.

The Sligo southpaw is the latest name added to the unique Celtic Clash 11 card.

The 21-year-old is scheduled to fight Spanish based Nicaraguan Michael Isaac Carrero at the Pabellón Príncipe de Asturias, Murcia on January 23.

Gethins last fought in February on Celtic Clash 10, defeating Eligio Palacios on points.

The promising southpaw was hoping to bring boxing to his home county, Sligo this year, but the pandemic made even exploring that an impossibility.

Now the Tony Davitt mentored will be hoping to register a win as early as January before targeting slots on proposed National Stadium and 3Arena cards.

The Spanish excursion was initially scheduled for December 20 but has been pushed back into the New Year.

While all parties are hopeful for boxing to return to Dublin in early 2021, a brief New Year excursion to the Costa Cálida will keep a large chunk of the Boxing Ireland team active and regular trips could become a part of the schedule.

The card, which is being run in association with respected matchmaker Ricky Pow, will play out in front of a limited number of supporters engaging in social distancing protocols and the show will be supplemented by local amateurs.

In what is good news for small hall fans, the show in its entirety will be professionally streamed via fite.tv, with further details to be confirmed soon.

World Youth Champion Katelynn Phelan will top the bill while light middleweight Dominic Donegan also appears.