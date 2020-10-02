‘Slick Vic’ ready for Poland trip

Victor Rabei [9(2)-0] has become the eight Irish fighter confirmed for the ‘Carpe Diem’ card set for October 8.

There will be a real Irish invasion of Poland next weekend as a host of fighters travel to mainland Europe in search of precious fight action.

The BUI Celtic title winner joins the likes of Dylan Moran, Ryan O’Rourke, Teirnan Bradley, Tony Browne, Allan Phelan, Vladimir Belujsky and Aaron Reilly on a heavily Irish influenced show.

The Moldovan Dub isn’t expected to face an opposition of serious note, but the bout remains important in terms of keeping him busy.

The Steven O’Rourke trained fighter ended over a year out of the ring with a win in Spain last month and being back out so soon will be welcomed.

Rabei has signed for New York based promoters Star Promotions, but due to the pandemic hasn’t had the chance to fight under their banner or stateside.

He expects to be put into a testing title fight once he can travel to America and believes these fights will enable him to travel in peak form.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after his recent victory in Valencia, Rabei explained: “I’ll be fighting in the states early 2021. I’ll be more than ready for big fights by then. I want to make an impression. So hopefully get some sort of a title fight straight away.

“Now is the time to really set myself apart from everyone else. The fights will be there for me and I’ll be in the best shape possible when they do.”