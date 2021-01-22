Slater backs Tony Browne to Irish boxing’s 2021 breakout star

Tony Browne [2(1)-0] will take the first step toward becoming Irish boxing’s breakout star of 2021 in Belgium tomorrow claims his manager Conor Slater.

Browne fights for just the third time as pro in Brussels taking on Gennadi Stserbin [2(2)-6(2)], a puncher who holds a stoppage win over Taylor McGoldrick.

It gives ‘Super Fly’ the chance to make a mini statement before 2021 kicks into gear.

If Slater is to be believed it won’t be the only time the super middleweight will make a big impression over the next 12 months.

Unless he gets in seven fights this year, the former High Performance regular will still be eligible for the Irish-boxing.com Prospect of the Year gong come next December, but the Slater Sports Consultancy boss predicts he will go one better and be the breakout star of the year.

“This is the start of a big year for Tony. We got the ball rolling last year and this year he will step it up each time he fights,” Slater told Irish-boxing.com.

“You can see by the way match him the faith we have in him. In his debut he was meant to fight a guy with a winning record, but he didn’t make weight. In his second fight he beat a guy that beat the Spanish champion and that put Tony right up the rankings.

“Now he fights a guy ahead of him in the rankings and it he hasn’t even been pro for three months. I think a lot of promoters are over looking the art of match making, they are looking at numbers too much and make things look good to the casual fan.

“There is a real art to matchmaking, forget the records, records are a bonus, what you want is in your first eight fights you face all different types of fighters at a decent level. That’s the way we plan to develop Tony. Fighters with his amateur pedigree need to be tested in six round fights.”

Explaining just why he feels Browne will take an award won this year by Caoimhin Agyarko, the young manager outlined some very exciting plans for the Dub.

Indeed, Slater suggests he may finish 2021 with a big fight with fellow National Elite finalist Matthew Tinker, who has been making a name for himself in New York.

“Tony will be up to 5-0 by April, he could be in the top 100 in Boxrec by then too. Then we have our eye on America and an undefeated Brazilian and if that goes to plan maybe a Matthew Tinker fight? That would be good. Either way I promise you Tony Browne will be the breakout fighter of the year this year.”