Slam dunk – Dylan Moran guaranteed to learn from ‘the Michael Jordan of his generation’, Conor McGregor

Dylan Moran [15(6)-1(1)] is soaking up all he can from ‘the Michael Jordan of his generation’.

The Waterford favourite flies to Dubai today to rejoin camp Conor McGregor [0-1(1)] ahead of ‘The Notorious’s’ UFC 257 clash with Dustin Priorier.

The Conor Slater advised welter was out in Portugal for the first part of the UFC stars camp and is excited about the prospect of renewing sparring acquaintances with the two weight UFC champ.

Moran has been impressed with the set up and the taking what he can from an elite professional approach.

“I’ve enjoyed every second of it to be honest,” Moran told Irish-boxing.com.

“The whole set up is unreal, there’s a big team involved and a lot of good people, the training is high level.

“I’m just soaking it all up fights don’t get bigger then this so it’s really interesting to be involved and see how things are done at this level.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to experience and it’s just as I taught it would be. Everything is fine tuned, done like clockwork everyday, no guess work involved at all.”

Moran admits to be asked to spar McGregor was something of a confidence boost and to be asked back for the final leg of camp in Dubai only adds to that.

“Without doubt [it adds confidence],” he adds. “Conor is the Micheal Jordan of this generation and to be asked to be involved with him and help him in the little way that I am is surreal.”

‘The Real Deal’ can’t or is reluctant to go into any great specifics, particularly when asked about sparring. However, he did reveal it was the kind of sparring that earned gym appreciation.

“The sparring was great really exciting stuff the two of us really gelled was a high pace and great work it was that sparring where everyone was clapping at the end of it.”

That sparring will resume in Dubai this week and the Deise fighter can’t wait to renew acquaintances with one of the biggest names in sport.

“I go to Dubai Wednesday and the sparring will continue over there I can’t wait to get going.”

Moran got busy at the tail end of 2020 and previously stated he wants big fights in 2021. Speaking more recently he said he will begin hunting down named opponents when he returns from the Middle East.

“At the moment I’m just enjoying this camp with Conor. When this is over I’ll be back to drawing board chasing those big fights.”