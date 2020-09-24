Showtime! Dennis Hogan to fight former world champion in final eliminator

Dennis Hogan [28(7)-3(1)-1] will fight a former world champion for the right to challenge for a light middleweight world title next time out.

After moving up in weight to unsuccessfully challenge WBC middleweight world champion Jermall Charlo in December, President of Showtime Sports Stephen Espinoza assured the Kildare native they Network and PBC and the network would have him back.

As a result Team Hogan and DDP Promotions were always confident another significant fight at ‘The Hurricane’s’ more natural weight was just around the corner.

However, the pandemic created a degree of uncertainty and some Australian options were tentatively explored.

It now emerges Hogan can travel Stateside and goes straight into another huge fight.

The full details of the bout have yet to be confirmed, but DDP informed Irish-boxing.com the 35-year-old will fight a former world champion on a PBC card.

Paul Keegan of the promotional company also confirmed a world title shot will also be on the line.

“Dennis Hogan has agreed to fight a former world champion under his PBC agreement that will put him one win away from fighting for another world title at junior middleweight. Hogan’s contract already stipulates his purse for the second fight should he win his next bout. It’s great news for Dennis and we have to thank our American advisor Peter Kahn for all the work he has done.”

Hogan goes into the clash on the back of two world title fights and two defeats. His massively controversial reverse to Jaime Munguia in Mexico saw him miss out on the WBO 154lbs world title. The Australian based pro then jumped up weight to fight the bigger of the Charlo twins in New York, but was dropped and stopped for the first time in his career.

Neither reverse have effected his standing and he goes into another big fight before the year is out and still remains on course to fulfill his world title dream.