‘She’s Back’ – Katelynn Phelan confirms Continental fight date

Katelynn Phelan [4(1)-0] will fight for the first time since she claimed the WBC world youth title next month.

The ‘Smiling Assassin’ returns to the Continent for the second fight running, this time trading leather in Luxembourg.

As expected, the Irish Fighter of the Year winner will compete on the heavily Irish-influenced March 27 show in the Benelux country.

The 20-year-old isn’t expected to defend her titles, rather is being lined up for a keep busy fight.

However, the clash will be the first in what Boxing Ireland hopes will be another massive, even historic year for the St Brigid’s Kildare graduate.

She’s back! The Kildare’s very own WBC Youth world champion Katelynn Phelan @katelynnphelan1 returns to action again in Europe, this time Luxembourg.

As soon as that fight is over we will be announcing her return fight in Ireland. pic.twitter.com/R0OgIGnEFy

— Boxing Ireland Promotions (@LoveIrishBoxing) February 16, 2021

The young prospect registered one of the biggest wins in Irish boxing in 2020, surprising Jessica Schadko in Germany to claim the WBC world youth title among some lesser recognized crowns.

Phelan and her team are now looking to build on that victory and maintain momentum – and if things go to plan she could make all sorts of history come the year-end.

Boxing Ireland are planning a course of action, that will end with Phelan bringing the first-ever female world title fight to Ireland and world title boxing back to Kildare for the first time in over 100 years.

Leonard Gunning of Boxing Ireland has revealed talks have begun with Goffs to bring a special night to the venue.

“We’ve looked at a number of venues for fights up and down Kildare over the last number of years but we could find no suitable venue until we came across Goffs. It looks perfect so now we are looking to make the fight happen,” the promoter told the Kildare Nationalist.

First Phelan has to win away on a card that also includes Dominic Donegan, Owen O’Neill, and Kevin Cronin.