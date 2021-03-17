Shields replaces Taylor on top of ESPN Pound for Pound list

Katie Taylor has dropped down a place in ESPN’s Pound for Pound ranking list.

The undisputed lightweight world champion reigned supreme going into this month but has slipped down the pecking order.

The Irish sensation and groundbreaking star was replaced at the top by American Claressa Shields.

The two-time Olympic gold medal winner stole ahead after managing to become a two-division undisputed champion.

The three-weight world titleholder leads the way in the GOAT race according to ESPN as they upgraded the talent after she dominated Marie-Eve Dicaire on March 6.

Jessica McCaskill also moved up one place to #3 after defeating former pound-for-pound star #8 Cecila Braekhaus for a second time to retain her undisputed welterweight status last weekend.

Undisputed two-division champ @ClaressaShields is back on top of ESPN’s women’s pound-for-pound rankings 🏆🏆



Undisputed two-division champ @ClaressaShields is back on top of ESPN's women's pound-for-pound rankings

Interestingly enough Taylor holds wins over two of the top 10 in McCaskill and #5 Delfine Persoon twice.

The Bray native and Olympic gold medal winner also sees six potential foes in the rankings, in terms of the two she has fought Amanda Serrano, who she has agreed to fight, #10 Teri Harper, Braekhus if she doesn’t retire, and #7 Mikaela Mayer.



A fact that gives her a massive advantage in the Greatest of all Time battle. There are more big fights and big-name talents for Taylor to add to her resume than Shields.

There is always the chance the #1 and #2 could meet, most believe weight disparity would make that impossible but ‘T Rex’ has said she would come down to 147lbs to fight Taylor.

Taylor still is noted as The Ring Magazine’s Pound for Pound #1.