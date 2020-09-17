‘She won’t like me telling you this’ – Eddie Hearn brings up controversial incident from Katie Taylor’s amateur career

Eddie Hearn may just have upset his favourite fighter.

The Matchroom boss reminded undisputed lightweight champion of the world Katie Taylor of a bad memory earlier this week.

In a bid to further sell the Chantelle Cameron‘s WBC title fight and to highlight just how ‘formidable’ a foe she faces in Adriana Araujo, Hearn mentioned an incident he feels Taylor wouldn’t like him relaying.

The much decorated amateur – Araujo has 9 senior amateur medals, Taylor has 14 – and noted power puncher gave Taylor a standing eight count when they meet in the last 16 of the 2010 World Amateur Championships.

In true promoter fashion, Hearn seen the incident as ideal in terms of highlighting the Brazilian’s threat ahead of her October WBC light welterweight world title fight with the British boxer.

“Interesting little story, Araujo, very good amateur, beat Rose Volante, former world champion, actually she might not like me saying this, she gave Katie Taylor a standing count in their amateur match, Taylor one on points though.”

Of course Tony Davitt is in the crowd https://t.co/V3GSZca3k2 — Joe O'Neill (@J0E_90) September 16, 2020

Taylor did indeed win the fight en route to her third World Championship gold.

In fact, she won it wide at 20-5 against a fighter whose amateur KO percentage is over 40 percent.

Not only that, but the standing eight was seriously questioned by Pete Taylor after the fight.

“That was an absolutely ridiculous decision. Both of them threw a punch at the same time and it was the Brazilian girl who should have taken the count not Katie. We are shocked at the decision.”

Saw Eddie Hearn reference Katie Taylor taking a standing count versus upcoming Chantelle Cameron opponent Adriana Araujo



Hadn't previously heard of it so had a look around – was in the last 16 of the 2010 Worlds – a fight Taylor won 20-5



Pete wasn't happy pic.twitter.com/g7d1VCVI42 — Joe O'Neill (@J0E_90) September 16, 2020

Pete Taylor’s reaction post to a fight Taylor won by 15 pints and Hearn’s concern mentioning the incident may upset Katie Taylor, just highlights how competitive the pair were as a team and are now as individual coach and fighter.

With Cameron securing a world title fight up a light welter and Cecilia Braekhus invoking her rematch clause with Jessica McCaskill the December options for Taylor continue to decrease.

Granted rumour suggest Cameron was never an option as Taylor doesn’t want to fight an MTK fighter, that would also rule out Natasha Jonas, meaning Amanda Serrano is the only ‘mega’ fight option outside of a cross over fight with an MMA name.

As a result a deserved rest or a deserved routine defence of one of the straps looks likely for the Irish sensation.