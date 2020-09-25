‘She looked at me like she wanted to punch me’ – Eddie Hearn reveals Katie Taylor warned him against all female card

The worlds leading female fighter, Katie Taylor convinced Eddie Hearn an all female fight card was not a good idea.

Matchroom have played a major part in the revolution of the women’s fight game in recent years.

The promotional outfit have helped the Irish sensation blaze a trail and have used the path she forged to build other female fighters and fights.

They have signed the likes of Nathasa Jonas, Terri Harper, Chantelle Cameron, Cecilia Braekhus, Jessica McCaskill and more.

With such a roster and with women’s boxing on a real high, Hearn felt it was time to run a card populated by just women.

The Matchroom boss had plans to stack a card with solely with female bouts on November 14, only for Katie Taylor to change his mind.

“I spoke to Katie Taylor about an all women’s card and I thought that was a really good idea. Katie Taylor looked at me like she wanted to punch me when I said that,” Hearn told Boxing Social.

The undisputed lightweight world champion felt an all female fight card would be somewhat condescending and would work against the equality push.

“When I started to think about it I understand what she is saying. What they are fighting for away from the world championships is equality and it’s about saying it’s not women’s boxing and men’s boxing, it’s boxing. So listening to what she said a women’s only card is actually detrimental to what we are trying to do,” the Essex Promoter added.

Hearn also continued to heap praise on the ground breaking Irish fighter and claims she is up there with the best in his entire stable.

“Katie Taylor has earned the right to headline any card. When I look at our stable tell me the stars in order. She is top five, arguably top three, arguably top two. She is a huge draw and she will be headlining in the UK this year.”