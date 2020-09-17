Shane McGuigan allegedly claimed Frampton was ‘finished’ ahead of Cyclone split

Shane McGuigan was predicting Carl Frampton was ‘finished’ during the a period that saw the relationship with Barry McGuigan became ‘toxic’, the High Court today.

The court was told ‘The Jackal’s’ trainer, close friend and son of Barry McGuigan was criticizing his fighter behind his back and went as far as to say he was ‘finished’.

The claim – which was denied by counsel for McGuigan – was made by Paul Johnston, a manager at Monkstown Boxing Club, the gym at which Frampton was training in during fight week.

Speaking on day eight of a court case brought by Carl Frampton against former manager Barry McGuigan for alleged withheld earnings, Johnston said:

“It was quite toxic,” he said.

“The camp wasn’t happy. There was an air of grievance or unhappiness with Carl. He wasn’t a happy fighter.”

“Shane started talking negatively. He said that he was finished.

“I was very concerned. This came from Carl’s trainer and someone who was going to be in his corner the following night.”

Barry McGuigan’s barrister, Liam McCollum QC, denied the claims.

The barrister said that coach Shane McGuigan “has no memory of saying that to you and it wasn’t his view either”.

“He never said ‘he’s finished’ and he’s never thought that.”

Counsel for McGuigan argued Shane McGuigan verbalized concerns with regard to Frampton’s focus ahead of the Andres Gutierrez, which was cancelled last minute.

Frampton is suing Barry McGuigan and the firm Cyclone Promotions over alleged withheld earnings.

McGuigan has counter-sued for breach of contract.

Both men have denied any wrongdoing.

The case has been adjourned until 6 October.