Sean McComb’s Gavin Gwynne Commonwealth title fight postponed again

Sean McComb’s eagerly-anticipated clash with Gavin Gwynne has been postponed again.

Not long after it was suggested the southpaw would be rewarded for a standout rise through the ranks with a first career title tilt in early 2021 – the Commonwealth title fight was confirmed for January 22 and Kirby.

The BBBofC then canceled boxing in Britain for January, meaning the fight and card had to be postponed.

The showdown between the two men was then set to help kick start MTK’s Dubai Series and was scheduled for the undercard of Lee McGregor and Karim Guerfi’s European bantamweight title fight on February 6.

However, it has since emerged the fight has once again been postponed.

The complications surrounding travel restrictions due to covid have been put forward as the reason for the postponement, which would suggest the entire card is in jeopardy.

If that is the case, welterweight prospect Pierce O’Leary’s fight with Irvine Magno will also be off.

It’s expected the fight will still go ahead once a viable date and venue can be found to host it.

Gwynne will be known to Irish fight fans having fought James Tennyson as recently as August.

‘The Assassin’ stopped the 30-year-old to claim the British title. It was the second time the Merthyr Tydfil native had challenged for the strap, he gave Joe Cordina a good test a year previous.

He represents another solid step up for the Holy Trinity graduate and victory over the former Welsh champion for the Commonwealth title would set the much talked about prospect up for another big year.

Speaking when the fight was first made new father McComb said: “I’ve been wanting to drop to lightweight for a while but there was a delay while we were trying to get a suitable opponent. I had to stay at super-lightweight for one more fight, but now we can put that behind us and push towards big things at lightweight.”