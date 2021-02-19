Sean McComb ready to become a prince in a division with four kings

Sean McComb [11(5)-0] is looking forward to showing the world what he can produce in the lightweight division when he faces Gavin Gwynne [12(2)-2(1)] for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title tonight.

‘The Public Nuisance’ takes another step up the career ladder whilst moving down the scales and he seems as excited about the prospect of becoming a name in the current buzz division as he is with the chance to pick up a title.

The Belfast southpaw enters a division that boasts ‘the new four kings’ in Teofimo Lopez, Devin Haney, Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia, not to mention the likes of Vasyl Lomachenko and closer to home Paul Hyland and James Tennyson – and is keen to show what he can do at the new weight.

McComb argues the amount of talk around 135lbs makes it an ideal weight class for him. The 28-year-old is aware he is some way off being linked to some of the biggest names in the division, but that is something he will enjoy rectifying.

McComb said: “Lightweight is the most talked about weight at the moment. It’s like the 80s with the middleweights.

“MTK Global are providing me with chance after chance and now I’m heading to lightweight too. Some people may not know about me yet, but that will change in a matter of months, trust me.”

Before he can attempt world domination McComb first has to overcome Welsh fighter Gwynne in Bolton tonight.

The fast rising star is confident he will do just that to secure a first career belt.

Interestingly enough the Holy Trinity graduate thinks the strap will do a lot more than just look good on his mantle piece , McComb believes he change his risk reward balance and tempt some bigger names into fighting him.

“I’m delighted to be fighting for my first title, and I feel it’s been a long time coming. I do feel a lot of opponents were avoiding me because I didn’t have a belt, so now when I win this they can’t use that excuse,” he adds before outling an exciting road map.

“After a win here I’d love to go down the European route, and then onto world level by the end of the year. 2021 is going to be a big year and then it will set up a massive 2022.”

Elsewhere on Friday’s card Limerick’s Paddy Donovan meets Siar Ozgul and Dublin’s Pierce O’Leary fights Irvin Magno.