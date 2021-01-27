Sean McComb excited with chance to prove he is one to watch in exciting lightweight division

Sean McComb [11(5)-0] is ready to prove he is a bonafide lightweight and genuine talent regardless of the scales when he fights in Dubai next week.

The Belfast fighter makes the official lightweight for the first time in his career as he fights Gavin Gwynne [12(2)-2(1)] for the Commonwealth title on a Rotunda Rumble 5 card.

‘The Public Nuisance’, who has forged a reputation as one of Ireland’s brightest prospects working his way up the ladder at faster than average pace, impressing and entertaining in the process.

The majority of those wins have come at light welterweight, but McComb is confident he will carry the eye catching form into the division below.

“Training has been perfect, and it means that my weight is perfect too,” he assured.

“There will be a lot of eyes on me at lightweight as a lot of people will be questioning me thinking I can’t make the weight. I know I can.

“To be moving down straight into a title fight is fantastic, and I’m looking forward to showcasing my skills at lightweight.”

The fight was initially scheduled for January and Wakefield, but was moved to Dubai.

The southpaw, who traveled the world as amateur, has no issue with the delay and is excited by the more exotic.

He said: “Fighting in Dubai is massive. It’s an unbelievable place and to have the opportunity to fight there is surreal. It’s probably the most luxurious place I’ll have ever boxed.

“I’m very pleased that it was all re-arranged so soon. I stayed dedicated over Christmas and it has paid off. Once I got the news that the fight had been postponed from January, it could have been very easy to fall off the wagon, but I continued to train.

Elsewhere on next week’s anticipated card, Lee McGregor challenges Karim Guerfi for his European bantamweight title, Mark McKeown faces Brad Daws, Pierce O’Leary takes on Irvin Magno, and Hasibullah Ahmadi fights Haidari Mchanjo.