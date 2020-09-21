Sean Duffy takes late notice chance on world title undercard

Sean Duffy [3(1)-0] has agreed to a late notice fight and will trade leather in London this weekend.

The 29-year-old appears on the undercard of Josh Taylor and Apinun Khongsong’s WBA and IBF light welterweight world title fight.

The Keady native adds further Irish interest to a card that also includes an intriguing fight between Olympian David Oliver Joyce and shock TJ Doheny defeater Ionut Baluta this Saturday.

Duffy takes on experienced journey man Jamie Quinn on a BT Sports broadcast clash.

Quinn was recently out pointed by James McGivern and has Irish previous in terms of Anthony Cacace and Matthew Fitzsimons not to mention a win over Allan Phelan in Dublin.

The English man represents the Keady fighter’s first clash in 2020 – Duffy hasn’t fought since October of 2019 – and considering he has only been stopped three times in 104 defeats will at the very least give the Harry Hawkins trained lightweight rounds.