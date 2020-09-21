Headline News News Pro News 

Sean Duffy takes late notice chance on world title undercard

Jonny Stapleton

Sean Duffy [3(1)-0] has agreed to a late notice fight and will trade leather in London this weekend.

The 29-year-old appears on the undercard of Josh Taylor and Apinun Khongsong’s WBA and IBF light welterweight world title fight.

The Keady native adds further Irish interest to a card that also includes an intriguing fight between Olympian David Oliver Joyce and shock TJ Doheny defeater Ionut Baluta this Saturday.

Duffy takes on experienced journey man Jamie Quinn on a BT Sports broadcast clash.

Quinn was recently out pointed by James McGivern and has Irish previous in terms of Anthony Cacace and Matthew Fitzsimons not to mention a win over Allan Phelan in Dublin.

The English man represents the Keady fighter’s first clash in 2020 – Duffy hasn’t fought since October of 2019 – and considering he has only been stopped three times in 104 defeats will at the very least give the Harry Hawkins trained lightweight rounds.

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]