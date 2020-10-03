Scared stiff – WATCH Carl Frampton’s hilarious reaction to being frightened

Never in his distinguished, even legendary career has Carl Frampton shown fear.

‘The Jackal’ has faced big tests, tough battles and hard men on the biggest of platforms, but has always appeared fearless.

The former two weight world champion has gone to war with the likes of Leo Santa Cruz, Josh Warrington and Kiko Martinez and remained a picture of calm both before and during the fights.

However, just like the rest of us, the Belfast favourite is human and can be scared.

His wife and Twitter character Christine Frampton proved as much, as she terrified the three weight world title hopeful.

Mrs Frampton startled the sleeping Top Rank fighter and his reaction was anything but calm and collected.

Frampton is hoping to make Irish boxing history in his next fight. The 33-year-old is hoping to challenge Jamell Herring for the WBO super featherweight world title, a fight that would provide him with the chance to become Ireland’s first three weight world champion.