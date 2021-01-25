RTE recognize Katelynn Phelan’s 2020 achievements

Katelynn Phelan [4(1)-0] has been nominated for the RTÉ Sport 2020 Young Sportsperson of the Year.

Phelan, 20 was confirmed on a shortlist of five over weekend and will battle it out with some the countries top young talent for the gong.

The Kildare fighter was nominated on the back of her sensational victory in Germany earlier this year.

The Boxing Ireland prospect went to Jessica Schadko’s own gym in Munich and scalped the previously undefeated fighter to make her one of the more exciting prospects in female fighting.

The WBC world youth world title winner is the second boxer to appear on an RTE Sports Awards 2020 shortlist. The Irish-boxing.com Irish Fighter of the Year, who has been offered the chance to challenge for a world title, joins Irish sporting icon, Katie Taylor among the fighters nominated for a gong.

Taylor is one of five athletes nominated for the Sports Person of the Year Award.

This year’s RTÉ Sport Awards will be held on Thursday 28 January on RTÉ One.

After an unprecedented year both on and off the field Joanne Cantwell and Darragh Maloney will present the show celebrating the stellar achievements of Irish sportspeople in 2020 in the face of never-before-seen challenges.

Battling it out with Phelan for Young Sports Person of the Year are:

AARON HILL

Cork teenager Aaron Hill secured the most high-profile win of his snooker career, pulling off a sensational victory over six-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan at the European Masters. In March the 18-year-old won the EBSA European Under-21 Snooker Championships, before turning professional.

KEANE BARRY

The 18-year-old Meath man became a dual darts world champion after winning the BDO World Youths Championship in London. Barry picked up the Junior Darts Corporation’s world title at Alexandra Palace a month earlier, and later in the year claimed his first Challenge Tour title.

OISIN MULLIN

Mayo Full-back Mullin had a breakthrough year to remember. The Kilmaine clubman’s physicality and speed stood out as he became a regular in James Horan’s All-Ireland finalists. His consistently strong performances in 2020 also led to him being named on the Sunday Game’s Team of the Year.

OISIN O’CALLAGHAN

The Limerick teenager claimed a first ever downhill gold for Ireland at the Junior World Mountain Bike Championships in Austria. It was O’Callaghan’s first ever race at that level. The 17-year-old followed up his win in Austria with two stage wins at the recently held World Cup competition in Portugal.