Robert Burke eyes big Dublin v Kerry bout

Robert Burke [2(1)-0] is another domestic fighter happy to get in the ring with Kevin Cronin [2(1)-0].

Cronin has been verbal sparring with Tyrone native Taylor McGoldrick and Burke is happy to put his hat in the ring with regards to a domesitc showdown.

The Crumlin BC graduate hasn’t a gripe with the Boxing Ireland fighter and wasn’t keen to start a war of words.

Burke also revealed there has been no official talk with regard to an in ring meeting despite rumour linking them.

However, the Kilmore native is more than open to a big Dublin v Kerry boxing bout.

“I don’t know too much about the Kevin Cronin fight. I just know me an my team will take it when it comes. I don’t know much about him, he seems a nice lad but hopefully, we can get the fight on this year.”

Cronin returns to the ring in Luxembourg on March 20, while Burke steps through the ropes for the first time since 2019 in South Carolina a week later.

Burke hints his return could have came earlier but in the rush suffered set backs.

Now with a new approach he feels fit fresh and ready to get back on track come March 27.

“At the start I put pressure on myself to get back quickly but I was taking one step forward two steps back. I had to change a few things and really focus on one day at a time. Since things changed I haven’t looked back.”