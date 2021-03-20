Robbie Burke and Taylor McGoldrick just two of the options for Kingdom Warrior Kevin Cronin

Secure a win in Luxembourg this afternoon and Kevin Cronin claims he has step up options.

The well supported Kerry fighter fights for the first time since 2019 against Boris Mrkonjic on the continent tonight.

Despite the sabatical the ‘Kingdom Warrior’ has managed to stay relevent and has been name dropped by fellow Irish super middles and light heavyweights.

Taylor McGoldrick is the name most dropped most often and the fighter calling for the fight the most.

Dublin’s Robert Burke has also been muted, albeit less loudly.

Cronin claims both are possibilities whilst warning there are other routes he could take.

However, he does admit he has some unfinished business with McGoldrick.

“There’s a lot of options out there now,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“Obviously the McGoldrick fight would be a big one now after our spat earlier in the year and I know a lot of people would like to see it happen. Burke was never on my radar, to be honest, I didn’t know what weight he fought at but it’s good to see my name being mentioned, if it wasn’t being mentioned I would be doing something wrong I guess.,” he adds before revealing there are further options.

“There are a lot more options, we have our eye’s on a few other fights also, some in Ireland, some in other parts of the world, I like fighting in the UK I think I could make a name there for myself also maybe in London.”

While the UK appeals there is nowhere like home for the Kingdom light heavy.

Cronin has his sights set on a homecoming clash and wants to bring a big fight to his native Kerry.

“I’ve the following to sell out any arena down here also so I’d love a good fight down here too,” he continues.

“I’m not sure what we will do or who we will fight after this fight as I don’t want to overlook my opponent on Saturday because I do I could be waving goodbye to all the other options.

“But my name is out there now so I’ll go back up the talk and work from there and hopefully whatever road we take it will lead to selling out an Arena in Kerry before moving to bigger or better.

“The support I’m getting for this fight is huge, I’m being stopped on the footpath and being asked by strangers about my fights and when will I fight in Kerry and also the McGoldrick fight, so I’m moving in the right direction.”