Rhys Moran ready to make up for lost lockdown time

Rhys Moran [1(0)-0] is looking make up for lost time in 2021.

The Waterford fighter fights for the first time since he debuted last February, in Belgium this coming Saturday night.

The Tramore fighter is excited to return and hopes the fight kickstarts a more active period in his young career.

“With this fight coming up I’ve put in a good camp with the lads. I’m ready to get back on track and hopefully get some rounds in.

“I want to push on for what we hope to be a busy 2021. I want to make up for the year we lost,” Moran told Irish-boxing.com.

The young light heavyweight prospect takes on Goran Sucevic [4(3)-7(4)-1] on the 12 Rounds Promotion card, not that he seems to know.

“I know nothing about who I face and really I don’t care,” he adds

“I don’t look at records. I respect whoever is in front of me but I’m as cool as a breeze just get in there and do my thing and get the win.”

Despite the laid-back attitude ‘The Kalafornia Kid’ is genuienly excited about the prospect of fighting this weekend.

Trading leather on the same card as Niall Kennedy, Ray Moylette, Craig O’Brien and Nial O’Connor appeals.

Indeed so upbeat is the southpaw that he turned promoter when talking to Irish-boxing.com.

“Going away with all the guys in the gym is a big thing for me,” he adds.

“They are fantastic people and we are like a family. We all support each other. It will be nice to have some support out there. Paschal has worked really hard with me and all the lads over the last couple of weeks, months and years. The team that goes over is so talented,” he continues going all Eddie Hearn and selling the show.

“It really is a great card to be apart of. Ryad Merhy, a world champion fighting on the card and it’s only my second fight.

“Not to mention all the talent from our gym, you literally have it all, boxers, fighters and guys that love a scrap. You have the flashy technical fighters too so it’s a great card with a great team. I’m looking forward to it now. Don’t forget to tune in.”

It’s beyond positive from the prospect, possibly because it comes on the back of a difficult period for the latest Deise puncher.

“Lockdown was challenging and you would be lying if you said it wasn’t. I’m a peoples person and to be limited to who I could see or where I could go was really hard for me. I still trained and also took time off.

“It was like I had been put in prison but with that I got a different mentality and outlook on life. It helped me grow and see that the smallest things in life matter just as much as the main things do.”