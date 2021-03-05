Revenge mission – Knockout artist Harley Burke fights older brother of his first victim

Both Harley Burke [4(4)-0] and his next opponent will be looking for revenge when they meet in the squared circle later this month.

The Galway born New York raised super middle has signed to fight Raekwon Williams [1(1)-0] and will trade leather with the American in South Carolina a week before Declan Geraghty, Graham McCormack and Robert Burke show their wares in North Carolina.

At first glance, the fight just looks like somewhat of a step up for a 168lbs fighter who has yet to see the second round.

However, it’s more than that for the heavy-handed fast of out the blocks Burke. Indeed, it’s a fight significance for Williams too – and a clash with plenty of narrative for fans to read into.

There is more of a revenge theme to this clash than there was in Rocky IV.

Queens resident, Burke watched on as Williams upset his stablemate Abner Guadalupe in November, knocking out the then 5-1 fighter on his debut.

William also has grounds for revenge going into the clash and it’s more personal for the 24-year-old light heavyweight.

The 25-year-old Galway-born puncher took out Williams’s younger brother, Kahlee Williams on his debut – and no doubt revenge will be on the undefeated new to the game fighter’s mind.

Regardless of the revenge element Williams looks best equipped to take Burke rounds. ‘Heavy hands Harley’ has stopped all four of his opponents to date inside the first round, Williams, a light heavyweight comes into the clash on the back of his own knockout win, so seems to appear capable. In fact, he will come motivated and confident of victory nevermind confident of lasting three minutes with the puncher.

For Burke it looks like the ideal opportunity to get rounds and ring time. However, speaking to Irish-boxing.com previously Burke outlined he was keener to make an impression than to gain experience.

“It’s very important I keep my knockout streak going,” the bloodthirsty Burke told Irish-Boxing.com.

“As boxers, we’re in the entertainment industry. Fans want knockouts, fans want blood. Everytime I fight know I’m out for both. Decision victories are unacceptable at this stage of my career.”

It’s not just fans Burke wants to impress or his own thirst for blood he wants to quench with stoppage wins.

Without a reputation on the New York scene, the novice banger claims he needs to bolster his CV before those who run shows in New York will consider putting him on cards.

All his fights to date have taken place in the city of Rock Hill and he surmises why: “My pro fights have taken place in South Carolina because I don’t have an extensive amateur pedigree. I had 15 amateur fights. I’m a nobody. I need to build a résumé first, then a New York promoter will give me a shot.”