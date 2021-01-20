Rescheduled – Jason Quigley to fight son of a legend in February

The return was delayed rather than cancelled. Jason Quigley [18(14)-1(1)] will fight for the first time in over a year on February 13.

The Golden Boy middleweight will take on Shane Mosley Jr [16(9)-3(0)] live on DAZN a day shy of Valentines Day according to reports.

The clash will populate the Joseph Diaz Jr. versus Shavkat Rakhimov title fight with Patrick Teixeira, a world champion on Spike O’Sullivan, Dennis Hogan and Aaron McKenna’s radar, vs Brian Castano also on the card.

The fight was initially set for Moscow and January 30, but that card was cancelled due to headline act Sergey Kovalev failing a drug test.

It didn’t take Golden Boy too long to find a home for what is an important return for the Andy Lee trained middle.

According to Mike Coppinger the fight will now take place two weeks later.

Sources: The Shane Mosley Jr.-Jason Quigley fight is moving to Feb. 13 on DAZN. So the 10-round bout lands on the undercard of a show headlined by the Joseph Diaz Jr.-Shavkat Rakhimov title fight with Patrick Teixeira-Brian Castano in the co-feature — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) January 20, 2021

It appears the ideal start to 2021 for the Golden Boy.

The World silver and European gold medalist Quigley who had something of a nightmare lockdown. Having recovered from his 2019 loss to Tureano Johnson with a pair of solid wins under Andy Lee, the Finn Valley fighter looked primed for big nights.

A clash with Jack Cullen as part of the Matchroom Fight Camp series appeared set but would fall through as Quigley came into frame as a potential opponent for Canelo Alvarez.

The fight with the Mexican superstar never did materialise but it appears the 29-year-old will get to kick start what could be a massive year with a winnable fight against a named opponent.

30-year-old Mosley, son of legendary three-weight champion Shane Senior, was signed by Golden Boy last February and scored an eight-round points win over journeyman Jeremy Ramos in July.

Prior to this, the Pomona puncher had had a mixed career. An early-doors loss to Marchristopher Adkins, whom Quigley subsequently defeated, required a rebuild which was then stalled by a loss to local prospect David Toussaint in Brisbane on the Manny Pacquiao v Jeff Horn undercard.

Mosley later entered into the Contender Series in 2018 and scored three solid five-round wins over the course of a couple of weeks before being dominated in the final by Brandon Adams.