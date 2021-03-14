Repeat for Jessica McCaskill sets up Katie Taylor revenge mission

Jessica McCaskill [10(3)-2(0)] proved her win over Cecilia Braekhus was no fluke and all but set up a massive summer showdown with Katie Taylor [17(6)-0] with victory in America last night.

It was repeat rather than revenge in Saturday’s big welterweight undisputed rematch.

The American once again outpointed ‘The First Lady’ and former long-reigning pound for pound #1.

Post the victory, which played out live on DAZN, name dropped both Taylor and Claressa Shields, looking toward the Olympic medal winners deemed the best in the pro game at present.

Irish-boxing.com understands Taylor and Natasha Jonas will fight in early May – and promoter Eddie Hearn will look to make undisputed welterweight champ McCaskill versus undisputed lightweight champion Taylor.

Indeed, he has said he would like to make the rematch of a December 2017 world title fight for June or July.

Three weight world champion Shields is an option for both but promotionally and weight wise a Taylor McCaskill clash is easier to make.

Most have Bray’s Taylor and Shields as pound for pound one and two, but boxrec’s rankings would make a meeting between the Irish sensation and McCaskill as a clash between the best two female fighters on the planet.