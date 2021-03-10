Reigning Polish champ and former Katie Taylor foe next for Katelynn Phelan

Katelynn Phelan [4(1)-0] will take on reigning Polish champion Karina Kopinska [13(3)-36(3)-4] when she fights for the first time since winning the WBC world youth title.

The ‘Smiling Assassin’ returns to the Continent for the second fight running this time topping the Back to Business 3 card in Luxembourg on March 20.

As expected, the 20-year-old won’t defend the titles she won in Germany, rather has been presented with a keep busy fight of sorts.

Kopinska is a noteworthy foe, particularly for a young fighter just five fights into her career.

She is the reigning Polish champion and has gone the distance with the likes of Christina McMahon, Eva Wahlstrom, Viviane Obenauf, Elhem Mekhaled and Chantelle Cameron.

The 32-year-old provided the opposition for Katie Taylor’s debut and the Bray sensation is one of only three opponents to stop her.

It represents a good fight for the Kildare native, who moves down to light-welterweight, but one she should win considering her talent and potential.

The clash will also be the first in what Boxing Ireland hopes will be another massive, even historic year for the St Brigid’s Kildare graduate.

Kildare’s World champion @katelynnphelan1 has her first fight down at her new weight, Light Welterweight, in Luxembourg next week against current Polish champion and former Katie Taylor foe Karina Kopinska in an 8 round contest. 🇮🇪 vs 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/Znyi8sOwAv — Boxing Ireland Promotions (@LoveIrishBoxing) March 10, 2021

Boxing Ireland are planning a course of action, that will end with Phelan bringing the first-ever female world title fight to Ireland and world title boxing back to Kildare for the first time in over 100 years.

Leonard Gunning of Boxing Ireland has previously revealed talks have begun with Goffs to bring a special night to the venue.

“We’ve looked at a number of venues for fights up and down Kildare over the last number of years but we could find no suitable venue until we came across Goffs. It looks perfect so now we are looking to make the fight happen,” the promoter told the Kildare Nationalist.