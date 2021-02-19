Chatter Box -‘Real Deal’ wants to get fans talking about ‘world class’ Paddy Donovan

Paddy Donovan [5(3)-0] wants to get more people talking about him – and knows just how to do it.

The Limerick prospect fights for the first time in 2021, in England, tonight and takes another early step up as he trades leather with Siar Ozgul [15(2)-5(1)].

The Top Rank fighter’s performances to date, not to mention his link up with Andy Lee and the compliments Bob Arum sent his way means there has been plenty of early Donovan chatter.

‘The Real Deal’ wants that to increase in volume, in every sense of the word, and feels a ‘world class’ display against the English-based Turk, who has last seen losing to Sean McComb, will get the dial moving up.

“I want people talking about me and keeping my name in their mouth, I can only achieve that by showing my performances in the ring. I expect to be world-class every time I fight and nothing less,” said the OLOL graduate.

While he might not need to be world-class to beat Ozgul in Bolton tonight, the former underage standout does face a test befitting a pro with a lot more experience.

In his last outing, Donovan picked up an impressive win over Jumanne Camero, and the 22-year-old, who has his eye on a World Youth title, is now promising another performance to remember against another former Southern Area title challenger.

“In my last fight it was nice to get a victory in a step up against Jumanne Camero, he’s a tough fighter and I think I handled him well. I know what I can do in a boxing ring, and it was good to show those skills against a good opponent.

“I’ve got another tough test this week, and I have a job to do. When I overcome this challenge hopefully in one or two fights I can have a title shot of some sort,” he adds before calling for a busy year.

“I’m very excited to be back in action as I look to get my sixth win under my belt. I want to have a busy 2021 and I want to stay active.”

Also in action on the MTK Fight Night will be Sean McComb, ‘The Public Nuisance’ fights Gavin Gwynne for the vacant Commonwealth title.

Dublin welter Pierce O’Leary also appears taking on Irvine Magno over six rounds.