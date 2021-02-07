Raining fights in Spain – Irish fighters out in Alicante in under two weeks time

Three early days Irish prospects will handed the chance to bank rounds and experience in less than two weeks time.

O’Rourke’s Gym trio Tony Browne [3(1)-0], Tiernan Bradley [2(1)-0] and John Cooney [1-0] will all appear on the KO boxing card in Alicante on February 20.

Former High Performance fighter, Browne fights for the fourth time since turning over late last year and for the second time in 2021.

The keen to progress 26-year-old, who is also expecting to fight in March, is said to be handed a solid enough early test.

Irish-boxing.com understands ‘Super Fly’, a former National Elite light heavyweight finalist, will compete over six rounds in Spain.

Exciting welterweight Tiernan Bradley also populates the card. The 23-year-old will look to make it three wins on the trot, and looks to kick off what he hopes will be a breakout year with a win.

The Dublin based Omagh fighter is also rumoured to be lined up for six rounds and an opponent more noted for a more experienced operator.

Galway based southpaw John Cooney adds further Irish interest to a sizable card.

The 24-year-old will be looking to build on his win over Cristian Abata, who he defeated in his debut.

A few more were due to feature in Spain in February but due to injury will feature in March instead.



Tony Browne, Tiernan Bradley and John Cooney will look to improve, bank more rounds, and climb the rankings in Alicante in 2 weeks on Feb 20th at the best indoor arena in Spain! https://t.co/7TqHoFmmJN — SLATER SPORTS CONSULTANCY (@SportsSlater) February 6, 2021