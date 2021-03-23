‘Raging’ Promoter shares ‘robbed’ Domonic Donegan scorecard

Dominic Donegan was robbed blind in Luxembourg according to his promoter Leonard Gunning.

The Boxing Ireland chief was left raging at the result as Milos Janjanin was awarded a 59-57, 58-56, 60-56 points win over the Cavan fighter.

The majority that watched the clash felt ‘Da Bomb’ did enough secure a sixth career win, but the result went the way of the journeyman.

Donegan preferred to focus on an under-par performance post the defeat – and while Gunning agreed the solider wasn’t firing on all cylinders, he was still left raging at the result.

“Absolutely cracking wins for the team in Luxembourg last night all with the very notable exception of one, Dominic Donegan. Robbed blind. I am raging over his result. I had him winning at least four rounds, maybe even five, but DEFINITELY the first three,” he said online before confirming a rematch had been agreed.

“Fair play to Milos Janjanin he put in a good shift and made it a good fight. I’ve already agreed to a rematch with the team, but I thought Donegan was in control of the fight.”

Gunning was also keen to point out the judges scoring was more likely due to niavity and inexperience rather than anything untoward.

“There obviously isn’t much pro boxing in Luxembourg and the officials looked pretty amateurish but Judge 3 didn’t give Dom a single round. Not Dom’s best performance but if I thought Dom was behind on the scorecards and needed to step it up you’d have definitely heard me roaring on the stream,” he continued before asking people to watch and score the fight themselves.

“Maybe I’m biased and am too close to Dom to give an objective opinion but I’d like some to watch the fight on the link and let me know how you genuinely scored it, I won’t be offended if you disagree with my opinion but everyone that I spoke to last at the venue last night had Dom winning.”

Gunning also shared the scorecards from the fight, which did raise eyebrows. As pointed out the third judges scoring appears strange as did the scoring of back-to-back rounds 10-10.