Quigley will return to world reckoning if he wins crossroads fight says promoter De La Hoya

Jason Quigley [18(14)-(1)] will regain genuine middleweight contender status if he wins a ‘true crossroads’ fight next month.

The Donegal middleweight fights for the first time since January 2020 when he takes on Shane Mosley Jr [16((0-3(0)] at Fantasy Springs on February 13.

The clash represents a whole lot more than a return to business for the Andy Lee trained middle.

Victory in the NABF title fight could put the 29-year-old firmly back on the world scene according to Golden Boy boss man Oscar De La Hoya.

“Golden Boy’s first journey to Fantasy Springs in 2021 picks up right where we left off – with an action-packed card from top to bottom,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy.

“A true crossroads fight will see Jason Quigley and Shane Mosley Jr. leaving it all in the ring to regain contender status in the middleweight division.”

A career at world level looked a cert for Quigley when he turned over initially. With Golden Boy’s backing the World Championship silver medal winner was given early opportunities to progress.

The 160lbs took his opportunities and was being to gather real momentum when a hand injury suffered during his fight with Geln Tapia in 2017 ended up costing him a years worth of action.

A change in living and training circumstances followed as did three more wins. However, defeat to the experienced Tureano Johnson stalled any world title charge.

Quigley then linked up with Andy Lee, registered two more wins before the pandemic hit.

The pandemic scenario was always going to hurt fighters, who live this side of the Atlantic but fight out of America most, but Quigley was still a strong enough name to be mentioned as a possible Canelo opponent, although he never got past the ‘linked’ stage last year.

Now after another frustrating period the popular Ballybofey operator has the chance to take a big step toward big fights next month.