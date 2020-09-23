Quigley target Munguia to fight Quigley defeater Tureano Johnson

Jason Quigley’s past and what he hopes will be his future will meet in America on October 30.

Tureano Johnson [21(15)-2-1] has been handed the chance to fight rising Mexican star Jaime Munguia [35(28)-0] at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, live on DAZN.

The Donegal middleweight had targeted Irish revenge and a massive clash with the Mexican, who holds a controversial win over Dennis Hogan and a points victory over ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan.

Speaking earlier this year the middleweight contender Quigley [18(14)-1(1)] said: “Jaime Munguia has beat a few Irish lads already, I have to get him for that first and foremost and then I have to get him then for pushing on to become a world champion.

“I definitely think that’s a fight that possible to make and should be made. I would love that fight.”

Considering both are Golden Boy promoted it looked an easy fight to make. Even taking into account the fact Johnson surprised the Irish fighter back in August of 2019, Quigley looked the more attractive fight for the former light middleweight world champion. However, and possibly due to travel restrictions the 36-year-old got the fight and we await Quigley’s next move.

“Jaime Munguia has all the qualities to become Mexico’s biggest boxing superstar,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “He’s tough, charismatic and has the physique to win world titles at both middleweight and super middleweight after a successful reign at 154 pounds.

“However, Tureano Johnson is coming off an impressive knockout win against Jason Quigley in which he handed him his first loss, something he definitely wants to do against Munguia as well. This is a veritable crossroads fight, and the winner will cement his case for a world title opportunity and be a threat to any of the champions.”

Quigley will be disappointed not to have got the shot, considering it’s being talked about as a stepping stone to a world title fight. However, if either were to go on and win a world title he remains a viable option opponent wise.

The more immediate concern would be, if travel played a part as to why he was pipped to the fight by Johnson, it appears he couldn’t fight on the undercard. Questions as to when he can get back out would then be raised.