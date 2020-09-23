‘Quiet Man’ ready to make domestic noise – Ward targets British title

Steven Ward [12(4)-1(1)] has set sights on the British title.

The Jamie Moore trained fighter officially makes the move from light-heavyweight to cruiserweight on Golden Contract finals night, at Production Park Studios in Wakefield come September 30.

‘The Quiet Man’ is confident after a period of acclimatization he can begin to make noise domestically and hopes to be British champ come this time next year.

Ward (12-1, 4 KOs) faces Volau (5-5, 2 KOs) on a massive show at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on September 30, which will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

“In the next 12 months I’d love to win the British title. First I need a few fights at this weight and a few wins, and then I believe I’ll be in the running for it,” said Ward.

Ward’s crusier debut against Jone Volau a man who has being competing up at heavyweight.

The Brown Bomber, from Fiji, has been stopped in his last three bouts, but the move down in weight may suit him.

“I don’t know much about Jone Volau, but he’ll be a big enough lad as he’s coming down from heavyweight. I’ve just got to make sure I’m firing on all cylinders and I perform at the weight,” added Ward when asked about his opponent.

The fight is Ward’s first since his December 2019, a surprise Golden Contract defeat to Ricards Bolotniks – and he is eager to return and getting active at his new weight.

“I’m over the moon and I can’t wait to be back fighting again. It feels like I’ve been out of the ring for a really long time.



“The last six months has helped me bulk up to cruiserweight, and it’s given me the opportunity to get stronger and to improve. Training has been great, and I’ve been in Belfast mostly getting a lot of sparring with Tommy McCarthy, so you can’t get much better than that.”



Ward vs. Volau is part of a massive Golden Contract card on September 30, that sees Ohara Davies face Tyrone McKenna in the light welterweight final, while Ryan Walsh takes on Jazza Dickens in the featherweight final.