Proxy Stevenson adamant he won’t step aside for Frampton and Herring to fight

Shakur Stevenson [14(8)-0] remains adamant he won’t step aside to allow Carl Frampton {28(16)-2(0)] to challenge Jamel Herring [22(10)-2(1)] for the WBO world super featherweight world title.

‘The Jackal’ is more than hopeful his much discussed fight with Herring – and a clash that was due to play out in June – will take place early next year.

Stevenson, Herring and Frampton’s promoter Bob Arum has said it’s next, but the WBO have made the Rio Olympic medal winner mandatory challenger and ordered ‘Semper Fi’ to defend against him before January.

There were suggestions Arum and Top Rank could order the American to stand aside to allow Frampton the chance to become Ireland’s first three weight world champion.

However, the 23-year-old ‘Fearless’ isn’t determined to seize his chance to become a two weight world champ.

“I’m waiting to see what happens,” Stevenson told The ring. “I heard that Jamel had to defend [against] his mandatory before January and Frampton is not his proxy, I am his proxy.

“I’m still waiting to see what the WBO does. If I am the proxy, I am the first.

The ambitious Stevenson says he has no plans to fight to allow the Herring-Frampton clash to happen.

“No, not if I’m the proxy,” he said. “I don’t see why I should wait for them to fight when I could fight for that belt.”

Stevenson claimed the vacant 126-pound WBO bracelet with a broad unanimous decision over previously undefeated Joet Gonzalez in Reno last October, winning all but one on the three-judge scorecards.