Pole Position – Poland first priority for new pro Karol Długosz

It’s not the most traditional of pathways, but it still leads to the top and that’s exactly where Karol Długosz believes he is heading.

The recent Ulster Elite champion has ditched the vest and fights as a pro for the first time come November 21 in Poland.

The 26-year-old looks to be a key part of the new Queensbury Poland project having signed with the new promotional company, that comes from a marriage between ‘Big Polish boss’ Mariusz Krawczynski and Francis Warren.

It means the Polish born fighter, who relocated from Łaskarzew to Ballymoney as a 13 year old and boxed for the Scorpion Club and Immaculata, will be built in Poland first.

However, he still plans conquer Ireland, the UK, Europe and the World.

The plan is clear says Dlugoz when speaking to Irish-boxing.com: “to win the pro debut in explosive style, become number one in Poland, number one in Ireland, move on to UK, European level and then world level, in that order.”

Poland is his fight home for now, but Queensbury’s British links and the fighters Irish connections mean the light heavyweight has access to other markets.

“At the moment priority is Polish market, in the future there are big plans to fight in UK and build my fan base.

“At the moment I’m being well promoted in Poland as a very strong, young prospect. Big Polish boss Mariusz Krawczynski is doing brilliant work to put everything together and get my name out there.”

Krawczynski and co have the tools to promote the 2019 Ulster champ in Poland and the fighter himself feels he has the tools to win fans and fights.

“I’m going to be very explosive, strong punching fighter. I am always looking to ware my opponent down with high work rate. I’ve got power in both hands what’s good to have. I’m becoming more complete and well schooled all round boxer.”

When Irish fight fans think of Polish fighters journey men, who populate our small hall shows, spring to mind.

Długosz believes that perception may change as Queensbury Poland look to change the scene in the country and ensure talent doesn’t have to go on the road.

“Queensberry Poland have signed all top fighters from Poland and some big names from Europe.

“Boxing in Poland isn’t as popular at as it used to be, but Queensberry Poland has got all the tools to make it the number one sport and potentially produce world champions.”

Speaking with regard to himself and why he turned over the new pro added: “I feel the time is right to step up and make the most of this brilliant opportunity.

“I’m happy enough with my amateur career although definitely could have done more. Maybe it wasn’t meant to be n terms of reaching world level in amateur boxing.”

Talking on the how he linked up with Queensbury Poland he revealed he approached the ‘biggest coach in Easter Europe’ Fiodor Lapin and impressed on what was effectively a trial.

“I’ve was invited to Manchester for one week training camp, during the camp I trained along Krzysztof Glowacki who was getting ready to defend his WBO tittle.

“I spared Lyndon Arthur who’s ranked #2 in the light heavyweight division in the UK. Sparing was successful I got opportunity to turn pro.”