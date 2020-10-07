Poland to Spain – journey man to unbeaten prospect – big fight changes for Allan Phelan

Allan Phelan [10(7)-3(1)-1] has been handed a fight upgrade and won’t appear in Poland on Saturday night.

The Kildare fighter was due to be one of eight Irish pugilists appearing on the ‘Carpe Diem’ Card this weekend, but has pulled off the show for good reason.

Phelan, whose younger sister Katelynn fights in Germany next week, has been handed an opportunity against an unbeaten Spanish prospect.

As a result he elected to put all his efforts into trying to register an eye catching upset away win, rather than add an other routine victory to his record this weekend.

Advisor Conor Slater confirmed: “Allan Phelan will no longer fight this Saturday in Poland. Allan is close to putting pen to paper to fight next month in Spain against an unbeaten prospect. The Steven O Rourke traines boxer will continue camp as he prepares for this endeavours in November. Official confirmation next week.”

Vladimir Belujsky will also no longer fight this weekend due to personal reasons. The Cork based Slovak is also hoping to fight next month in Spain.

This weekend sees the likes of Dylan Moran, Victor Rabei, Ryan O Rourke, Tony Browne, Tiernan Bradley and Aaron O Reilly all take to the ring in Poland.