‘Pissed off’ Carl Frampton suggests uncertainty surrounding Jamel Herring specifics

Carl Frampton suggests he is ‘pissed off’ not knowing certain specifics surrounding his massive fight with Jamel Herring.

It has been officially confirmed ‘The Jackal’ will challenge the WBO super featherweight champion on February 27 in London.

However, there have been no details beyond that shared.

Exact venue, the full make up of the undercard, the press schedule and so on have yet to be revealed.

In most cases the aforementioned would raise eyebrows, but not massive concerns. However, with this clash having a history over being postponed some fans are getting nervous.

Travel issues surrounding the UK and the pandemic feed into those nerves, as do the fact the fight can’t be postponed again. Shakur Stevenson, who is mandatory for the strap, only agreed to step aside and let his fellow Top Rank fighter’s trade leather if the fight went ahead on Febrauary 27. Any further delay and he will evoke his mandatory rights.

Frampton doesn’t doubt the fight will go ahead as planned this time, he is mid camp for the clash and dreaming of making history.

However, speaking ahead of the launch of ‘Inside Fighting’, who will document the final three weeks of the build up, he hinted that he was annoyed at not knowing ‘exatly’ what is happening with the fight.

“At this point in time my feelings are that I am pissed off and annoyed like everybody else and I still don’t know exactly whats gonna’ happen.”

Really excited for the launch of Inside Fighting this Sunday. I will be giving you exclusive access in the build up to my fight v Herring on Feb 27th. Follow @inside_fighting to watch/listen.

pic.twitter.com/ZzwT3G582s — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) February 3, 2021

The frustration hasn’t dampened the Belfast fighters enthuasim for February 27 and the massive fight. Frampton is more than aware of what a win can do for his legacy.

“To become a three weight world champion? That’s big! One foot in the Hall of Fame. The island of Ireland’s greatest fighter. I am in the game to become a world champion again. That’s what I want to do and it’s the only reason why I’m fighting. “