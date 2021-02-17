Pierce O’Leary has Irish legend legacay plans

Pierce O’Leary [5(2)-0] has been a ‘one fight at a time’ advocate since he turned over but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t big ambitions.

When he hangs them up and all those ‘one’ fights are accumulated to be viewed collectively he hopes they make for legendary reading.

The young Dublin prospect has his sights set on ‘Irish Great’ status.

“I’m just taking it one fight at a time, but when the dust is settled and my career is over, I want to make sure that when you mention Irish boxing, my name gets brought up every time,” he said.

O’Leary fights for the first time this year at the University of Bolton Stadium on Friday.

The Inner City fighter faces Irvin Magno [5(1)-2(0)-1], a Philippine with a winning record and although he is expected to win, he believes he will have to overcome a motivated foe.

“I know Irvin Magno will be coming to win, but once I’m on top of my game it will be a long night for him. I’ve had a great camp and we are moving very nicely at the moment.”

The London-based Al Smith trained welterweight was always known as a big punching amateur, hence the ‘Big Bang’ ring moniker.

Since turning over he has attempted to bank rounds and experience whilst showing off another side to his game.

The 20-year-old claims he enjoying proving he has panache as well as power.

“I know I’ve got power, I’ve had it from a young age, but I don’t rely on it. It’s all about pacing yourself and not going all guns blazing straight out.

“I’ve developed the skill, and now when I’m in the ring I’m really enjoying it. It’s a good feeling making opponents miss and then countering with a shot.

Also providing Irish interest on Friday’s MTK Fight Night are Sean McComb and Paddy Donovan. ‘The Public Nuisance’ fights Gavin Gwynne for the lightweight Commonwealth title while ‘The Real Deal’ steps up against Siar Ozgul.