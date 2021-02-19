Pierce O’Leary powers past Magno

Pierce O’Leary continued his impressive start to pro life tonight in Bolton.

The Dublin light welter was in action on the Sean McComb v Gavin Gwynne undercard and dominated tough Filipino Irvin Magno.

In what was his most mature performance to date, O’Leary landed heavy shots but also boxed smart, counter-punching on the front foot.

‘Big Bang’ had built some buzz with a dominant win over fellow prospect Jacob Quinn last August and showed both his power and his skills tonight at the Bolton Whites Hotel.

The Derby-based Magno had previously only ever lost by a single point – including over eight versus English champion Kevin Hooper. This would not be the case against the explosive O’Leary who won five rounds to one and looked close to a stoppage at times.

Big right hands from O’Leary got through in the opening minute but Magno took them well. The South East Asian was busy with the jab but the sharp right hands were coming from the Irishman.

Magno stepped the activity up in a close second but O’Leary was proving slippery and his single shots were heavy.

O’Leary came out firing at the start of the third, a left hook followed by a barrage which almost had Magno down but the plucky Pinoy managed to survive.

As the pair traded in the fourth, Magno found himself hurt again but continued to battle through. Cutting loose, O’Leary did more damage with a stellar combination and appeared on the cusp.

Moving into the fifth round for the first time in his career, O’Leary remained on top, picking his shots rather than piling on.

Going through the gears in the final round, O’Leary let his hands go and had Magno buzzed a number of times – knocking his gumshield out in the closing seconds.

There was no doubt as we headed to the scorecards and the Sheriff Street slugger was confirmed a 59-55 winner.

The win sees O’Leary move to 6(2)-0 while the incredibly game Magno slips to 5(1)-4(0)-1

Now, following two solid six-rounders, the Irish 20-year-old will be looking to move towards an eight.