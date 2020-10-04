Phil Sutcliffe will do ‘bulk’ of coaching if McGregor fights Pacquiao

Phil Sutcliffe and Owen Roddy will do the ‘bulk’ of Conor McGregor’s training if he does, as suggested in some quarters, fight fight legend Manny Pacquiao in the near future.

SGB boss and McGregor coach John Kavanagh is confident the MMA mega star will trade leather with all time boxing great Manny Pacquiao.

He also notes a different coaching approach will be taken to the one used in the former Crumlin amateurs pro boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather.

The Crumlin BC coach was employed ahead of McGregor’s UFC comeback in January and the Olympian would be used again.

Kavanagh, who works closely with Pascal Collins on occasion, claimed ‘The Notorious” long time strike coach Owen Roddy and Sutcliffe will play a big role ahead of any ‘Pac Man’ clash.

Kavanagh told Boxing Productions TV: “I believe both boxers have agreed fundamentally, behind the scenes there are a lot of terms and conditions and legal teams and managers to work out the fine details but I believe it will happen.

“I think it might be early next year but the wheels are in the motion and it looks like I’ll be coaching boxing again.

“I’ll play a part but it will be mostly Owen and Phil Sutcliffe, Conor’s long-time boxing coach from Crumlin Boxing.

“The bulk of the work will be done with those guys but I always have a hand in there.”