Pete Taylor backs David Oliver Joyce to DOJ banana skin Baluta

Pete Taylor has warned Ionut Baluta [13(2)-2] that Davey Oliver Joyce [12(9)-1(1)] is a completely different prospect to TJ Doheny.

The Romanian is looking to make it back to back Irish scalps when he fights the Olympian on the undercard of Josh Taylor’s world title defence against Apinun Khongsong – live on BT Sport tonight.

Baluta heads into the fight on the back of his huge win over former IBF super bantamweight champion of the world TJ Doheny and is promising another upset.

The Romanian claims he will defeat the St Micheal’s Athy BC graduate and Golden Contract featherweight contestant to become holder of the WBO European ranking title.

Joyce’s coach Taylor disagrees. The experienced coach was ringside to see Balut’s win over Doheny and is confident he charge has what it takes to avoid a slip up tonight.

He admits the challenger is ‘top drawer’, but is confident ‘DOJ’ has the tools to defeat a fighter with a few upsets on his record – and warns he ‘The Punisher’ different in approach to ‘The Power’ Doheny.

“I have seen him in action in fairness and he’s top drawer. He beat TJ and also beat a great Kazak boxer [Yerzhan] Zalilov prior to that win,” Taylor told Irish-boxing.com.

“I was over in Dubai with Stevie Collins when TJ lost to Baluta but this is a totally different fight as TJ Is southpaw,” he adds.

Taylor confidence comes from Joyce’s experience and quality and the fact he now feels he is at his ideal weight, super bantamweight.



“I’m very confident Davey will get the win. Davey is very experienced and has super amateur background. It’s a tough fight but Daveys boxing at the ideal weight and will win.”

Irish-boxing.com have been lead to believe that MTK and Top Rank have plans to make Joyce versus Michael Conlan if the latter wins a world title.

It’s something Taylor certainly isn’t adverse too.



“A fight with Michael Conlan for a world title would be great for Irish boxing. It would first time ever two boxers from Ireland would fight each other for world title.”