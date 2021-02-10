‘People have very short memories in boxing’ – Team Hogan warn against overlooking proven world level fighter

An overlooked Dennis Hogan [28(7)-3(1)-1] will derail the hype train come March 31 warns DDP Sport’s, Paul Keegan.

The Kildare natives promoter has been surprised by media and fan reaction to news the recent world title challenger would fight Tim Tszyu [17(13)-0] next month.

Not only has been the Australian been installed as a heavy favourite but local fan and even the press, seem to be billing the fight as a good stepping stone toward a world title shot for the home favourite.

Keegan, who went in search of the fight for Hogan, is somewhat perturbed by the general perception and believes some are ignoring ‘The Hurricane’s’ resume.

The Dubliner, who promotes alongside Danny Dimas, points out Hogan was controversially beaten by the feared Jaime Munguia, fought in a middleweight world title fight last time out and was in against three world-ranked fighters ahead of the Munguia tilt.

It’s the kind of CV Keegan argues can’t be argued with and a run of fights Tszyu can’t match.

“Dennis’s resume in the last couple of years is unbelievable when you look at it, every fight he wanted to be tested and he never looked for the easy road,” he said.

“We would sit down as a team and he would always look for the toughest fight possible. People have very short memories in boxing and only see what is put in front of them as social media gives them what they want on a daily basis.”

Hogan has said the son of fight legend Koysta Tszyu will go on to win a world title, but only after he recovers from defeat on March 31.

Keegan holds a similar view but believes the popular Aussie has bitten off more than he can chew at this stage of his career.

“When you have big TV and media money behind you it’s very easy to make anyone believe you are the most amazing fighter in the world, but true boxing fans are able to see through the hype of any fighter.

“On March 31st I truly believe Dennis derails the hype train, Tim Tszyu is a great fighter and will achieve great things in boxing but not just yet and not against Dennis Hogan,” he adds before warning fans against belittling Tszyu rather than praising Hogan if the outcome goes Ireland’s way.

“I just hope when Dennis beats Tim that people don’t start with the ‘well Tim was overrated anyway’ like they did when Dennis schooled Munguia.”