Paul Hyland warns Maxi Hughes the British title is Belfast bound

Paul Hyland Jnr [20(7)-2(2)] has vowed that he will be taking the British lightweight title with him back to Belfast after he faces Maxi Hughes [22(4)-5-2] on tonight’s MTK Fight Night.

Hyland Jnr and Hughes collide for the vacant belt at the University of Bolton Stadium this evening, live on IFL TV.

Originally Hyland Jnr was due to face Liam Walsh for the title before Hughes stepped in, but he insists the change of opponent won’t be a problem.

“I know Maxi is a talented boxer and very experienced, but I’m really looking forward to this fight. I respect him as an opponent as I do with everyone, but I’m totally ready and will be taking the British title home with me,” he said.

“It’s not been frustrating having to deal with the opponent change, it was just about adapting to a different style and I’m just excited to get in there and get down to business,” he adds before revealing he goes into the fight in the best shape of his career.

“This camp has been really good. It’s the best I’ve been feeling both physically and mentally coming into any fight in my career, so that is all positive.

“I won’t be underestimating Maxi. I know he’s always training and has been more active over the last year, so I’m expecting a great 12-rounder.”

Sean Duffy also appears on the card, the Keady man squares off with Paul Holt.