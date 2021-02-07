Paul Hyland secures new British title date

Paul Hyland’s eagerly anticipated lightweight British title fight with Liam Walsh [27(15)-1(1)] has been rescheduled for March 19.



Hyland [20(7)-2(2)] was due to fight the English fighter for the Lonsdale belt recently vacated by stablemate James Tennyson on February 19.



However, Walsh recently tested positive for Covid and a postponement was confirmed last week.



‘Hylo’ didn’t have to wait long to be handed a rescheduled date and will now trade leather with the former world title challenger a month late.

The fight will be held at the University of Bolton Stadium and will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.



Walsh hasn’t fought since November of last year when he defeated Maxi Hughes for the WBO European ranking title.



One of three boxing brothers, he is a former super featherweight British and Commonwealth champion. The 34-year-old’s only defeat has come against Gervonta Davis, who fights Leo Santa Cruz at the end of this month.

Interestingly Walsh’s brother Ryan defeated James Tennyson for the British featherweight title in April of 2016.



Hyland has a British lightweight title previous, the Belfast fighter challenged Lewis Ritson for the strap in the summer of 2018, but was stopped by the Newcastle native.



The entertaining MHD fighter also recently challenged for the EBU European title coming out second best to Belgian Francesco Patera in the winter of 2019.

