Paul Hyland secures big title shot

Paul Hyland [20(7)-2(2)] has secured a second shot at the British lightweight title.

‘Hylo’ has been mandated by the British Boxing Board of Control to fight for the same Lonsdale belt managerial stablemate James Tennyson defeated Gavin Gwynne to win on a Fight Camp card in August.

The Belfast fighter, who returned to winning ways in Poland last weekend, has to face Liam Walsh [23(15)-1(1)] for the strap by order of the Board.

Walsh hasn’t fought since November of last year when he defeated Maxi Hughes for the WBO European ranking title.

One of three boxing brothers, he is a former super featherweight British and Commonwealth champion. The 34-year-old’s only defeat has come against Gervonta Davis, who fights Leo Santa Cruz at the end of this month.

Interestingly Walsh’s brother Ryan defeated James Tennyson for the British featherweight title in April of 2016.

Hyland has British lightweight title previous, the Belfast fighter challenged Lewis Ritson for the strap in the summer of 2018, but was stopped by the Newcastle native.

The entertaining MHD fighter also recently challenged for the EBU European title coming out second best to Belgian Francesco Patera last winter.

Mark Dunlop confirmed the news on social media today confirming: “I am delighted to announce that following Paul Hyland Jnr’s successful comeback fight last week in Poland he has been mandated to fight Liam Walsh for the vacant British Lightweight Title following his stablemate James Tennyson’s vacation.”

Dunlop also confirmed Tennyson has vacated because there is something bigger in the offing. There has been rumour of a Patera European title fight and it does seem the logical next step.

“There will be news very soon on James next fight which is another step forward toward’s the ultimate goal. Team Work is Dream Work at MHD.”