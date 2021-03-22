Paul Hyland addresses controversial stoppage defeat

Paul Hyland Jr isn’t bitter after a refereeing error took away any chance he had of becoming British champion over the weekend.

‘Hylo’ fought renaissance man Maxi Hughes for the vacant strap in Bolton on Friday but came home without the Lonsdale belt after being stopped in the eighth round.

There was a degree of controversy surrounding the manner of the KO, as the Belfast lightweight turned his back on the action after the referee pointed him to the neutral corner. The man in the middle waved the fight on when he realised Hyland hadn’t touched down and Hughes pounced from behind to take advantage.

Hyland has since revealed the referee did give the ‘stop boxing’ command but speaking online after doesn’t seem bitter or overly angry how things panned out.

The 30-year-old, who more often than not does his talking in the ring, took the defeat and the manner in which it came on the chin – and promised to ‘go again’.

In fairness at the time of the stoppage the English fighter looked the most likely but as Hyland correctly points out anything could have happened if he had, had the chance to make it to the later rounds.

“Boxing is a tough oul game, gutted about the decision and the way it ended but that’s boxing.

“Both [of] us were cutting the ribs of each other, It was still close enough and anything can happen in the later rounds. The ref did say stop boxing and I was catching my breath from the body shot and also caught one on the head I didn’t see coming. It is what it is. Thanks a lot to everyone for the support it’s unreal, much appreciated and thanks to all my coaches, manager and all my sponsors who always help me out during camps. Take a rest a go again.”