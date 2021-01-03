Pandemic problems – Sean McComb, Paddy Donovan and Pierce O’Leary’s January jeopardy

The eagerly anticipated lightweight Commonwealth title fight between Sean McComb [11(5)-0] and Gavin Gwynne looks likely to be postponed.

One of Ireland’s standout contenders looked set to be handed the chance to progress his career to the next level with a title win.

The fight was set to play out on a January 22 MTK Fight Night at Production Park Studio’s in Wakefield.

However, news broke today that the British Boxing Board of Control has informed all it’s licence holders no boxing can take place under their jurisdiction for the month of January.

No boxing to take place under the jurisdiction of the BBBoC in January due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the UK, says Robert Smith in an email to license holders. — Dewi Powell (@DewiPowell) January 3, 2021

It’s also worrying news for Pierce O’Leary [5(2)-0] and Paddy Donovan [5(3)-0], who were set to trade leather on the same bill as McComb.

Dublin’s ‘Big Bang’ was hoping to build on an impressive defeat of the previously unbeaten Jacob Quinn on January 22.

‘The Real’ Donovan had the same fight date and was set to step up again having out pointed Jumaane Camero on the card.

It’s quite possible the card could be pushed back and postponed rather than cancelled. All three are in the UK in separate training bases preparing for the 22nd and won’t want to waste the camp.

There will still be boxing to look forward to in January. A Celtic Clash 11 bill topped by Katelynn Phelan plays out in Spain on January 23. Tony Browne and Vladimir Belujsky will also be out in the first month of the year out in Belgium on the same Saturday night.